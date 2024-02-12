Noisy Pixel recently had the opportunity to interview the authors of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthand among many previously known information, an interesting detail emerged regarding Vincent Valentinethe character who will appear in this new chapter and will be protagonist of an original quest.

Vincent appeared in one of the presentation trailers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, thus announcing his presence in the game which was not obvious, considering the division of the remake into various parts. However, we also knew that it will not be playable and his role will be similar to that of Red XIII in Final Fantasy Remake.

That is, he will appear at an advanced stage of the story as an NPC, probably accompanying the protagonists in part of the adventure but without being a playable character and remaining a bit on the margins of the story, and will probably be explored further later.