Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it doesn't come down: the second part of the Square Enix remake is still the most awaited game by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsufollowed by Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload.

[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 763 votes [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 466 votes [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 429 votes [PS5] Tekken 8 – 323 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 270 votes [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 219 votes [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 217 votes [PS5] Dragon's Dogma 2 – 214 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 212 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 196 votes

As you can see, however, beyond fifth position in the ranking a few things have changed, with the debut of Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Islandwhich therefore stands as the Nintendo Switch title most awaited by Famitsu readers.