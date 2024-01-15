Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it doesn't come down: the second part of the Square Enix remake is still the most awaited game by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsufollowed by Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload.
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 763 votes
- [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 466 votes
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 429 votes
- [PS5] Tekken 8 – 323 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 270 votes
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 219 votes
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 217 votes
- [PS5] Dragon's Dogma 2 – 214 votes
- [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 212 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 196 votes
As you can see, however, beyond fifth position in the ranking a few things have changed, with the debut of Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Islandwhich therefore stands as the Nintendo Switch title most awaited by Famitsu readers.
Imminent revolution
The top 10 will change face soonin any case: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Tekken 8 are now imminent, given that their release is set for January, while Persona 3 Reload and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will arrive in February.
At that point it will probably be the mysterious Pragmata who will advance to first position, although nothing is known about the game yet; unless some important announcement arrives in the next few days…
#Final #Fantasy #Rebirth #unmovable #awaited #Famitsu #readers
Leave a Reply