The French portal states that during the test at Paris Game Week it had the opportunity to investigate the settings, discovering the possibility of being able to select the “Graphics” mode to play in 4K and the “Performance” mode for 60 fps, which we assume will lower the 1440p resolution to ensure the highest framerate.

The information was shared by Final Fantasy Dream, who had the opportunity to try the demo during the Paris event and to interview the team led by Naoki Hamaguchi, who on this occasion revealed that there are many costumes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth unlockable for the protagonists.

Confirmation came from Paris Game Week 2023 that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will propose the traditional ones two graphics modes which we find in many triple A games, which will give the user the opportunity to choose between the resolution 4K or 60 fps .

A graphics section to be polished between now and the release

The portal had the opportunity to try both the graphics modes of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the response is not entirely positivedue to poor fluidity with the “Graphics” preset and a worsening of the texture quality in the “Performance” one, which however appears to be by far the better option of the two.

“After trying both, I had mixed feelings… In Graphics mode, the title struggles to maintain a constant FPS speed, making the experience rather unpleasant. The fluidity of 60 FPS is therefore more than advisable, even if this goes to at the expense of some rather coarse textures”.

According to Final Fantasy Dream the tested build was not perfect and there were some technical problems and lots of clipping.

Despite the defects, he assessed the visual impact as a whole more than positively although “not at the level of some games released at the beginning of the year”, specifying in any case that what he felt was a old build and clearly not definitive of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and that there are still several months to iron out the imperfections.

“As in the case of the Remake, not everything is technically perfect and there is a lot of clipping. While the game is still beautiful, it is not a visual revolution, and the open world aspect seems to have led to some compromises, putting the title visually behind some games released earlier in the year. However, there is a glimmer of hope: the game is not finished yet and the demo was running on an older build.”

We remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available from February 29, 2024a time exclusive for PS5.