Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth may include a 17 minute CG film to recap the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

That’s according to a Korean forum for the upcoming game, which claims producer Yoshinori Kitase mentioned in an interview a certain segment of the Rebirth trailer was actually taken from this CG sequence, which will be available to view at any time.

Final Fantasy streamer Aitai Kimochi shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, but noted the Korean forum doesn’t list an exact source for the interview.



Take this news with a pinch of salt, then. But as Aitai Kimochi points out, the segment from the trailer is indeed from the end of Remake and appears to be rendered in CG rather than in-game graphics.

It’s a compelling idea, then, and fans responding to the X post seem excited by the prospect.

What’s more, back in June the official Final Fantasy 7 account shared a series of developer comments. Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama stated players won’t need to have played Remake to enjoy Rebirth.

“We have made preparations so that players who didn’t get a chance to play the first game can fully enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth,” said Toriyama.

Since then, fans have been speculating as to what these “preparations” could be. Perhaps now we know: a 17 minute CG recap. And one that appears to have been newly created, rather than reusing scenes from the previous game.

Eurogamer has contacted Square Enix for confirmation.

Kitase and director Naoki Hamaguchi have been interviewed a number of times over the past couple of months. Speaking to GadgetMatch, Hamaguchi said Rebirth would be accessible for new players.

“We understand that FF7 is a difficult title to get into today. But [Rebirth] It is developed very meticulously so it won’t feel unnatural when you start playing. All the tutorials will be there,” he said. “We have created everything carefully so that even a new player can enjoy the game.”

Could a potential CG film be part of this too?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set for release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on 29th February 2024. It looks like Remake supercharged.

Are you a returning player or a newcomer to the series? Would you want to watch a CG film recap of Remake?