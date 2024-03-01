Final Fantasy Rebirth arrived yesterday and audiences around the world are returning to explore the stories of Cloud, Barret, Tifa and more. The international press has praised this new action role-playing game and even the world of cosplay celebrates the occasion with many shots and videos dedicated to their favorite characters. Of all of them, Tifa is one of the most reproduced. For example, you can now see the Tifa cosplay realized by how_cos.

how_cos offers us a simple but extremely effective cosplay. The character has been recreated perfectly, with all the details in place, including the black shirt that caused fans to discuss so much after the arrival of the corrective patch for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. come_cos also has the advantage of not being too different from the original Square Enix character and the final result is truly excellent.

What do you think of the Tifa cosplay created by come_cos?