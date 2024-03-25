The new cosplay Of Tifa Lockhart realized by disharmonious to celebrate the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth takes us to Seventh Heaven, in every sense: the Russian model has created a particularly careful and faithful interpretation of the character.

Welcomed by the international press with stellar ratings, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth stands as a fundamental stage for Tifa and the other characters of the game, who in the Square Enix remake can boast an unprecedented depth.