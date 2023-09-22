Attention, because from here on out we will talk openly about the ending of Final Fantasy VII Remake. If you don’t want to have any details about it, just stop reading and go play Provençal pampano.

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth there will be a chapter of about an hour in which you will play the character of Zack Fair according to what the manufacturer said Yoshinori Kitase to the microphones of IGN.com. For those who don’t know him, Zack is the protagonist of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII.

Zack’s presence

Will he agree to Zack’s presence?

At the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake, a short sequence appears that made many people jump, in which Zack is seen carrying Cloud Strife, the protagonist of the game. Many therefore took it for granted that she would also appear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in some form or that, at least, that sequence would be explained.

In the aforementioned interview, Kitase dispelled any doubts: “Speaking of Rebirth, there will be a new episode with Zack, in which the character will be more present than in Remake. I can’t say more, because I would like players to try it with their own hands.”

Zack also appears in the State of Play trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth along with Cloud and Kyrie Canaan (a new character from the remake). If we want, this is further confirmation that the game will only broadly follow the story of the original Final Fantasy VII, as the remake had already done, introducing elements that have not yet been clarified.