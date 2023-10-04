The official pronunciation of Cait Sith generated a big one controversy among fans of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy VII, because it would ignore the character’s Celtic origins, Englishizing his name.

The great controversies of gamers

Even Sephiroth is shocked by the official pronunciation of Cait Sith

This week Square Enix dropped the bombshell: Cait Sith is officially pronounced “Kate Sihth.”

The news should have put an end to a discussion that had lasted decades, but in reality it had the completely opposite effect, reigniting it in a controversial way. Many fans, in fact, thought she was pronounced “ket she,” in keeping with the origin of Cait Sith, which is inspired by Celtic folklore.

Fans were therefore divided between those happy to have discovered the pronounce and those disappointed by the slighting of the character’s roots. Some have also pointed out that the Japanese name is more respectful of its Celtic origins. Moreover, the good Cait Sith is dubbed in many territories with a Scottish accent, so it is not clear why Square Enix did not want to go all the way by making the Celtic pronunciation official. Maybe because it makes reception easier for millions of people? Maybe.

While we reflect on this topic, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available starting from February 29, 2024 as a temporal exclusive on PS5.