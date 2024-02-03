There are still several weeks left until the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthbut Insider Gaming revealed the full list of the 61 Trophies of the game, with the Platinum which on paper will require you to sweat your proverbial sweats.
To avoid spoilers (including a secret boss) we won't share the list if you're interested you can find it at this address, but we can tell you that it will probably take over 100 hours to get them all. In fact, one of the objectives to complete for Platinum requires completing the adventure on the difficulty level Difficultwhich according to the information shared by Square Enix previously we assume will only be unlocked after seeing the credits (initially only the Easy, Normal and Dynamic ones will be available).
Cloud the all-rounder
For the rest, most of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Trophies are unlocked simply by completing the various chapters of the adventure, while others are linked to basic actions of the combat system. There is no shortage of longer objectives that require you to complete optional activities, such as the Chocobo races, or, again, complete all side missions and reach a certain high level with a character.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available from February 29 Temporary exclusive for PS5. Next week the game will be the protagonist of a Sony State of Play, where a free demo will probably also be presented.
