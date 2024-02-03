There are still several weeks left until the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthbut Insider Gaming revealed the full list of the 61 Trophies of the game, with the Platinum which on paper will require you to sweat your proverbial sweats.

To avoid spoilers (including a secret boss) we won't share the list if you're interested you can find it at this address, but we can tell you that it will probably take over 100 hours to get them all. In fact, one of the objectives to complete for Platinum requires completing the adventure on the difficulty level Difficultwhich according to the information shared by Square Enix previously we assume will only be unlocked after seeing the credits (initially only the Easy, Normal and Dynamic ones will be available).