Despite some obvious changes to the script, the trilogy of remake of Final Fantasy 7 it won’t change drastically the story of the original gameat least according to Yoshinori Kitase’s latest statements.

Interviewed by GamesRadar, the producer confirmed again that the remakes will connect to the CG film Advent Children, which will become canon within the series, which could not happen if the story were distorted.

“We will eventually tie in with Advent Children, which will be part of the canon,” Kitase said. “The plot as a whole, the developments, they will not be upset in a way that ultimately won’t connect to Advent Children’s. I don’t think anyone wants that and that’s not what we’re trying to do.”

“But to make sure the story doesn’t get stale and that people know exactly where it’s going, that it doesn’t just follow the original word for word, we added elements to instill doubt in the players. Finding the right balance between these elements is essential. Ultimately, we’re not trying to change the story of Final Fantasy 7 into something truly different. The general equilibrium would not allow it anyway.”