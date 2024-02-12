Final Fantasy 7 is full of cheerful and pleasant moments, but the bulk of the story is dramatic and players must experience, through the characters, loss and suffering. Yoshinori Kitase – producer of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – he would like to though make everyone happy.

The information comes from Vandal, Spanish newspaper, who published an interview with the producer of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Everything was then translated and reported in English by Shinra Archeology Department on Twitter, as you can see below.

According to what was indicated, Kitase would have said that after spending about thirty years with the characters of Final Fantasy 7, he just wants to make them happy and give them a positive ending.

That said, he doesn't make all the decisions and the rest of the team has a say too, so Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it won't just include happiness and rainbows.