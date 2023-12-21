One of the big games of next year for PlayStation gamers is certainly Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The sequel intrigues many, even if one wonders how different the plot will be compared to the original, given that the Remake has already taken its own path and is reconnected to Crisis Core, the prequel that arrived after the first FF7. There are many events that could change, above all the fate of a certain character. Tetsuya Nomura, director, however, released a statement that suggests that the approach to the game will not change.

In fact, Nomura explains that the themes of life and death are central to the game and, in his view, loss is something that happens unexpectedly. The reality of death is that a person will never return. Precisely, he states that “I believe that the person who dies should not come back in this title, and that's what we did with the original.”

Obviously Nomura doesn't give a precise name e it is not necessarily the same person who dies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It is possible that Square Enix, in this alternative version of the story, decides to change the “target”. The only certain thing Nomura says is that the person who dies will not be able to return. In short, the confirmation is that no one will cheat death because life is a central theme in the game.