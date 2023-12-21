One of the big games of next year for PlayStation gamers is certainly Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The sequel intrigues many, even if one wonders how different the plot will be compared to the original, given that the Remake has already taken its own path and is reconnected to Crisis Core, the prequel that arrived after the first FF7. There are many events that could change, above all the fate of a certain character. Tetsuya Nomura, director, however, released a statement that suggests that the approach to the game will not change.
In fact, Nomura explains that the themes of life and death are central to the game and, in his view, loss is something that happens unexpectedly. The reality of death is that a person will never return. Precisely, he states that “I believe that the person who dies should not come back in this title, and that's what we did with the original.”
Obviously Nomura doesn't give a precise name e it is not necessarily the same person who dies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It is possible that Square Enix, in this alternative version of the story, decides to change the “target”. The only certain thing Nomura says is that the person who dies will not be able to return. In short, the confirmation is that no one will cheat death because life is a central theme in the game.
Nomura's full statement
But here's Nomura's entire statement, in translation, from an interview with GameInformer:
“Starting with the original Final Fantasy VII, when we started working on it, it was already decided from the beginning that 'life' would be the central theme of Final Fantasy VII,” says Nomura. “I knew we had to represent life and death in this title. Before Final Fantasy VII, there have been other titles where characters have experienced tragedy, but many of them have returned or come back to life in some way. But I think that loss is something that happens unexpectedly and it's not something that dramatic or prolonged, but it's something where a person you just had a conversation with suddenly leaves and never comes back. I believe that the person who dies doesn't should return in this title, and that's what we did with the original.”
In the same interview, new information about the Queen's Blood card game and the piano was indicated.
