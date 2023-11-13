What will be Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? The second of the three titles that will tell in a completely new version from a technical point of view the events narrated in the masterpiece released on PSX “tells” at Paris Games Week, through the words of its director, Naoki Hamaguchi.

Interviewer: “What kind of open-world should we expect once we enter the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?” Hamaguchi: “Final Fantasy 15 gave the development team the experience needed to work on the open-world of Rebirth. The Witcher 3 and the Horizon series are real milestones on which we based our idea of ​​an open-world for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.”

In short, a game that has never before decided to reinvent itself, our Final Fantasy 7: not only has the original work literally shaped the RPG adventure genrebut its revisitation also fits into the history of video games by reinterpreting the masterpieces of modernity.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is arriving exclusively for PS5 consoles on February 29, 2024. May he be the one to win the prize of most anticipated game of next year? We will find out in the evening if the Square Enix title will be among the nominations for The Game Awards.