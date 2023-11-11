To achieve theopen world Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth the team led by Naoki Hamaguchi looked with interest at other games published in Japan and the West, in addition to what was done in the past with Final Fantasy 15.

The director of Cloud and his companions’ new adventure revealed this detail in an interview with the French site Final Fantasy Dream, where he explained that the team took inspiration from the most successful elements of open world games such as The Witcher and the Horizon serieswhile also giving his personal touch to make Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth unique in its own way.

“We always look at games that originate in our country or elsewhere,” Hamaguchi said. “The experience gained with the open world of Final Fantasy we want to give our personal touch to this game so that it is unique in the Final Fantasy VII universe.”