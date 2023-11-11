To achieve theopen world Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth the team led by Naoki Hamaguchi looked with interest at other games published in Japan and the West, in addition to what was done in the past with Final Fantasy 15.
The director of Cloud and his companions’ new adventure revealed this detail in an interview with the French site Final Fantasy Dream, where he explained that the team took inspiration from the most successful elements of open world games such as The Witcher and the Horizon serieswhile also giving his personal touch to make Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth unique in its own way.
“We always look at games that originate in our country or elsewhere,” Hamaguchi said. “The experience gained with the open world of Final Fantasy we want to give our personal touch to this game so that it is unique in the Final Fantasy VII universe.”
The latest news on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth awaiting launch
Other interesting information has also arrived from the pages of Final Fantasy Dream, such as that in the game it will be possible to unlock various costumes with which to customize the characters.
Furthermore, the portal had the opportunity to try out a demo of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth during Paris Game Week 2023, confirming the presence of the graphics mode with 4K and 60 fps, although the game seems to need some tweaks before the launch, set on PS5 on February 29, 2024.
