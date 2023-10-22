THE Numen they will make their return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , as could be expected when arriving at the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake. After all, we are talking about the most significant change to the original plot, one of those that cannot fail to have consequences for the rest of the game. This was confirmed Naoki Hamaguchi one of the game’s authors, in an interview with Geekculture.co.

Hamaguchi: “In the previous game we introduced the Numen, so players can expect to see if there are any other developments with that. Not only will they appear, but Zack will also make an appearance, so it’s like, ‘What will happen to Zack?’ That’s what’s most exciting.”

Attention, because from here on we will trace a brief profile of Numen. If you don’t want to know anything about it, read no further.

The Numen are entities that intervene whenever the story seems to take a different turn from that of the original Final Fantasy VII. It is Red XIII who explains their role within the game, talking about how they are attracted to individuals who try to change destiny, to try to stop them. Their goal is to ensure that everything remains as planned and is not altered even a millimeter. Basically they are fans of remakes who don’t respect the originals.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on February 29, 2024 as a temporal exclusive on PS5.