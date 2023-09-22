“What we did was take the world map from the original Final Fantasy 7, but we created it in full scale one by one,” Hamaguchi said. So all the dungeons, all the cities, everything in that world is now included in the same space. A single seamless map.”

Where Final Fantasy 7 Remake took place within the city limits of Midgar, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will place a greater emphasis on exploration, with Cloud and companions traveling through numerous locations. In this regard, thanks to a recent interview granted by director Naoki Hamaguchi to Press-Start, we learn that the single large map of the game is at 1:1 scale to that of the original world map with realistic proportions.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be made up of multiple regions connected to each other

Subsequently, Hamaguchi explained that unlike open world games which allow you to explore the entire game world right away, in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth this will be made accessible in its entirety as you progress through the story. At first we will be able to explore a “large area” and later we will be able to travel to new regionswith the possibility of returning at any time to those previously visited and perhaps discovering new activities and secondary missions to tackle.

“I think when you look at open world games with really large, seamless worlds like this, there are only two ways that games make you explore those worlds,” he added.

“The first is that they throw you into the map, and right from the start, you can go anywhere, do anything in any order, and you’re free to tackle it in any order you want. In the second type, you start out in a fairly large area and vast, which you can explore. Then, as the story progresses, you gain other abilities to access different areas [che] they open up, and the world grows bigger and bigger until it reaches its full size eventually, and then you can return to previously explored areasand maybe you find new missions, new content that has appeared due to the progression of the story.”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth falls into the second category. “There are multiple regions you can go to and then, when you want, you can go back to the regions you were before, because it’s a seamless map, and you can find new missions and new parts of the story that have appeared in there as we go along.”

We remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available starting from February 29, 2024 timed exclusive for PS5.