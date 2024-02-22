The reviews are out today Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hey first votes collected by the international press are truly stellarwith clearly positive, and in many cases superlative, ratings for the new Square Enix game.
Based on what we can see on Metacritic, the game currently has an average Metascore of 93 out of around 70 total reviews collected so far, therefore already quite established, although there could still be further variations.
In case you haven't done so yet, we invite you to read our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which essentially falls within the decidedly positive ratings assigned to the new Square Enix production, although there are also some notes for the title in question.
The sequel that surpasses its predecessor
Let's see some of these evaluations, which indicate a truly positive trend for the game in question:
- Attack of the Fanboy – 100
- Comicbooks – 100
- Dexerto – 100
- GamesBeat – 100
- GamingBible – 100
- Inverse – 100
- Noisy Pixels – 100
- Screen Rant – 100
- Siliconera – 100
- Twinfinite – 100
- VGC – 100
- Wccftech – 100
- God is a Geek – 100
- Destructoid – 95
- Gaming Nexus – 95
- GamingTrend – 95
- PlayStation Universe – 95
- Voxels – 95
- Jeuxvideo – 95
- DualShockers – 95
- Meristation – 93
- Digital Trends – 90
- Digitally Downloaded – 90
- Gamereactor UK – 90
- GamesRadar+ – 90
- PCMag – 90
- RPG Site – 90
- IGN – 90
- Multiplayer.it – 90
- Metro GameCentral – 90
- Game Rant – 90
- Game Informer – 85
- PC Invasion – 85
- GameSpot – 80
- VG247 – 80
- Push Square – 80
- Eurogamer – 80
- Shacknews – 80
- Guardian – 80
- Hardcore Gamer – 80
In general, most of the evaluations agree on the fact that it is a game of truly enormous dimensions, which simultaneously manages to improve both the original and the previous Final Fantasy 7 Remake, recovering the atmospheres and sensations of the old game but enriching it with a quantity of impressive content.
It should be noted that the lowest scores recorded, at the moment, stand at 80/100, or 8 according to the more standard scale, with the totality of the ratings coming out positive on Metacritic, a truly remarkable result for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , which evidently surpassed its predecessor Remake in every way.
#Final #Fantasy #Rebirth #ratings #stellar
Leave a Reply