The reviews are out today Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hey first votes collected by the international press are truly stellarwith clearly positive, and in many cases superlative, ratings for the new Square Enix game.

Based on what we can see on Metacritic, the game currently has an average Metascore of 93 out of around 70 total reviews collected so far, therefore already quite established, although there could still be further variations.

In case you haven't done so yet, we invite you to read our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which essentially falls within the decidedly positive ratings assigned to the new Square Enix production, although there are also some notes for the title in question.