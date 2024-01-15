Square Enix released a new trailer For Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthcalled Destined for Rebirth (literally, “destined for rebirth”). The video is recorded on PS5, with a mix of gameplay and narrative footage.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer opens with Sephiroth who, in the midst of the flames, points his blade at Cloud, who is on the ground wounded. Subsequent sequences show destruction in multiple locations. Our group of heroes realizes that it's Sephiroth's fault.

In the second half of the trailer, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth quickly shows us some fight sequences and allows us to see some of the characters' special moves. Finally, he reminds us that the game will be available on PS5 as a temporal exclusive (at least until May 29, 2024) starting from February 29, 2024.