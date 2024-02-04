There demo Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be set in the village of Nibelheimi.e. the first scenario available within the campaign, according to what was suggested on Twitter by the well-known PlayStation Game Size leaker.

As announced by Sony in recent days, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be the protagonist of a special State of Play that will be broadcast on the night between 6 and 7 Februarystarting from 00.30 Italian time, and there is a real possibility that the demo will be confirmed during the event.

According to user assumptions, Square Enix has decided to make it playable the whole part relating to Cloud Strife's flashbackwhich will characterize the initial phase of the story of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.