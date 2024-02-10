John Linneman, a well-known author of the British column, responded to GamingTech's post Digital Foundry who confirmed the presence of problems, also trying to analyze them in more detail.

The issue was raised by GamingTech on X, who reported that the demo is “terrible” from a graphics point of view. “The quality of texture is really low , there is constant pop-in and a lot of shimmering on details. Apparently this game should have been created specifically for PS5 and is not a port, right?”

Some specialists from graphic quality discussed about X some alleged problems which seem to appear using the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo which according to John Linneman of Digital Foundry could be affected by some post processing problems which would drastically reduce the resolution in some situations.

A possible problem with post processing

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming

“He has some big and rather surprising problems” reported Linneman, “A lot of leftovers from Unreal Engine 4 but also some bizarre design choices in how assets are put together. The image quality is not good in performance mode but at least it seems to run well.”

The strange thing is that the resolution in performance mode it seems officially stuck at 1440p, so it would also be a decidedly positive value, capable of maintaining a remarkable level of detail.

The confused and nuanced appearance that emerges in several cases seems to be caused by some specific problems, which according to Linneman could be derived from the effects of post processing. These would bring the resolution to “a quarter” of the standard image value, creating a decidedly annoying effect.

Obviously, it must be remembered that this is only a demo, so the game in the final version may not have any such problems. In the meantime, to get to know it better we refer you to the final test of the second chapter of the Remake in which we describe our impressions on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo.