Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it is available in demo version and many are trying it. On a technical level, not everything seems perfect, but what exactly is the situation like? Digital Foundry had its say on the matter in its Direct Weekly podcast.

John Linnemann explained that the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo in Performance mode goes up to 1440p which, to give a point of comparison, is higher than what Final Fantasy 16's Performance mode offers. Performance was not calculated precisely, but the publication claims that the game seemed more stable than FF16.

Although the Quality Mode may seem less fluid than Performance Mode, it does not seem to suffer from any problems, according to initial analyzes by Digital Foundry, as the sensation of lack of fluidity is caused by a series of reasons, including motion blur, intense lighting . Just switching between Performance Mode and Quality Mode feels strange with the latter, but in reality there are no real performance issues with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Quality Mode.

Commenting on i Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo visual issues, Digital Foundry reiterated that blurry images in Performance mode are caused by a low-resolution post-processing pipeline. Unfortunately, this doesn't appear to be the only issue, as the demo features uneven texture quality, especially for textures used to create a natural environment and low distance for cascading shadows.