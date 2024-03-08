AWR Music Productions and SQUARE ENIX have announced that the FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour will also arrive in Italy for a single date. It's about the concert official of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and will stop in Rome on 15 September 2024 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

“Discover all the new symphonic arrangements of the music of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, from the classics of Nobuo Uematsu to exciting new works by Mitsuto Suzuki and Masashi Hamauzu, all performed by an orchestra and choir of more than 100 musicians led by renowned conductors Arnie Roth and Eric Roth, and with high-definition video scenes created exclusively for this production by SQUARE ENIX .”

But that's not all, because the Roman stop will also have a guest of honour, composer Mitsuto Suzuki (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, 7 Remake, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13, Mobius Final Fantasy and Schoolgirl Strikers), who will be available for a meet & greet with photos and autographs , which will be held after the end of the concert only for VIP ticket holders.

The Italian leg of the tour will be performed by Ensemble Symphony Orchestraa well-known orchestra on the national and international scene that boasts collaborations with Mario Biondi, Max Gazzè, Franco Battiato, Giovanni Allevi, Renato Zero, Francesco Renga, Pooh, Baustelle, PFM, Andrea Bocelli, Sting, and Robbie Williams.