The ESRB – i.e. the US classification body, similar to our PEGI – has published the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ratingthe new game from Square Enix arriving in February 2024. Among the various details that emerged from the presentation of the game, the fact that there will be impaled character by swords: are we talking about a certain scene?

Precisely, theESBR reports the following description: “It is an action role-playing game in which players follow the story of a mercenary (Cloud Strife) on a mission to save the planet from evil. Players explore fantastical landscapes, carry out missions, and fight against monsters and soldiers in frenetic hand-to-hand combat. The characters use swords, staves, guns and spells to fight monsters and human soldiers; the fights are punctuated by impact sounds, cries of pain and explosions.”

The site continues: “Interludes show additional instances of violence, sometimes with blood spatter/pools: impaled characters or cut by swords, sometimes with slow motion effects; an assassin throwing a spinning blade at a target; characters hit by soldiers”.

This is nothing new, given that it is exactly what we would expect from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, although the reference to impalement cannot make us think of a certain scene that historical fans (but probably also younger players) know well.