With the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth now just around the corner, some interesting details continue to arrive about the second chapter of the remake trilogy, for which the Square Enix team apparently has absolutely not skimped in terms of secondary content or simple leisure activities. In this sense, director Naoki Hamaguchi has revealed that players will be able to try their hand at almost 30 different minigamesa number far greater than any other game in the series.

According to his words, some will be simpler and more immediate, while others will be characterized by more complex mechanics and will accompany the player throughout the adventure, such as the Queen's Blood card game. Still others, however, will be linked to specific regions of the game world or particular moments in history. As explained in our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there will be absolutely no shortage of variety, including sit-up competitions, flight tests, tower-defense style challenges, first-person shooter minigames and even a sort of Rocket League with Red XIII and others animals.

“We included almost 30 minigames in this title,” Hamaguchi said in an interview with Rolling Stones. “Some may be minigames that can be played throughout the entire game, others may be unique, specific to a certain mission. Still others may be games that can be played in a particular region of the world map. So, there a variety of minigames and these, like Queen's Blood, are designed to be played by players throughout the entire adventure.”