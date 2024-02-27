With the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth now just around the corner, some interesting details continue to arrive about the second chapter of the remake trilogy, for which the Square Enix team apparently has absolutely not skimped in terms of secondary content or simple leisure activities. In this sense, director Naoki Hamaguchi has revealed that players will be able to try their hand at almost 30 different minigamesa number far greater than any other game in the series.
According to his words, some will be simpler and more immediate, while others will be characterized by more complex mechanics and will accompany the player throughout the adventure, such as the Queen's Blood card game. Still others, however, will be linked to specific regions of the game world or particular moments in history. As explained in our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there will be absolutely no shortage of variety, including sit-up competitions, flight tests, tower-defense style challenges, first-person shooter minigames and even a sort of Rocket League with Red XIII and others animals.
“We included almost 30 minigames in this title,” Hamaguchi said in an interview with Rolling Stones. “Some may be minigames that can be played throughout the entire game, others may be unique, specific to a certain mission. Still others may be games that can be played in a particular region of the world map. So, there a variety of minigames and these, like Queen's Blood, are designed to be played by players throughout the entire adventure.”
Queen's Blood was created by a group of card game fanatics
In the same interview, Hamaguchi revealed that the card game Queen's Blood was created by a small internal group of card game enthusiasts who developed the game's ruleset in great detail, which as we know is partly based on The Witcher's Gwent. It is also reiterated that this is not a simple pastime, given that this minigame is also linked to a separate subplot.
“There were many members within our development team who were die-hard card game fans,” he says. “We formed this group to discuss the rules and how to develop Queen's Blood. I think we've managed to create something that will be very satisfying for card game fans. In a way it presents, within Rebirth, something that isn't it's just a card game that you can play, but really there is an entire plot developed around Queen's Bloodand we can delve into the backstory of how this card game came to be, the story, and what kind of role it plays in the world of Final Fantasy VII.”
We remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available from February 29, 2024 on PS5. From today the preload of the digital versions is available.
