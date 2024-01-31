Following tonight's PlayStation State of Play, another show dedicated to Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth was announced.
It's set to take place on 6th February with an “extensive look” at the game and “exciting news you won't want to miss.”
What are you hoping to see? Could Square Enix drop a demo like they did with Final Fantasy 16?
In the meantime, check out everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth – we'll be updating that with all the news.
Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth will be released on 29th February exclusively to PlayStation 5. Not long to go!
