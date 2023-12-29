“I have an idea of ​​how Final Fantasy battles should feel,” the Director said in the Game Informer interview. “We want to keep this intact element of strategy , in which the player takes into account the elemental weaknesses of enemies during battle, while using these action moves and engaging. This has always been my core belief about how we should approach Final Fantasy battles. […] I thought this aspect was really vital for this game; I didn't want it to be a game where the action was purely a matter of reflexes; we wanted to combine all these elements.”

In an interview published in Game Informer magazine, the creative director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tetsuya Nomura, and battle director, Teruki Endo, spoke about the unique balance they had to achieve in the combat development and how the strategic element is a key part of the franchise's history.

From Remake to Rebirth, even more strategy in Final Fantasy 7

With Rebirth, combat will have even more strategic elements as it will be possible to use team attacks, i.e. moves through which party members can combine their attacks. According to battle director Teruki Endo, the Final Fantasy series features many characters who have their own unique style and they have something personal to say in battles. For Rebirth, it was especially important that the battles showcase these characters and that they had all the space they needed.

“Since the Final Fantasy series is so heavily character-focused, I think the action enhances that and allows players to further immerse themselves in the characters as they play. Along with the strategic battleswhich I think are fundamental to Final Fantasy VII, I wanted to see how to best mix these two elements of battle, based on command assignment and strategy, with action that allows you to immerse yourself in the moment.”

We also know that, in Rebirth, Sephiroth will appear more often and his story will be deepened.