Last year, one passed close to Earth rare green comet, which had not traveled to our region of space for 50,000 years. This was a remarkable celestial phenomenon, although it was not visible to many. Now, although with a little delay, the Square Enix marketing team he jokingly claims that it was a publicity stunt for them Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

It all started from Square Enix Community Rep who wrote via Twitter: “Wow, kudos to our marketing team, when you say stellar work, huh.”

Although it all happened a year ago, the Senior Marketing Manager at Square Enix took the opportunity to capitalize on her colleague's comment and said: “Our first choice was a meteor, but this seemed like an acceptable alternative. I asked the team if we could have the comet pass by Earth on February 29, but they said no, lol.”