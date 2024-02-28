The Japanese players of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth they got a real scare today when they got their hands on their physical copies of the action role-playing game. THE discs they have indeed been printed with the wrong writing and this initially made it complicated to install the game.
In fact, you should know that the physical version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is up two discs. One is designed for installation, the second is designed for playing. They are in fact marked as “Data disc” and “Play disc”. Unfortunately the writings were reversed during production, so when you try to install the game you get an error, since you are using the game disc.
Square Enix's statement
Square Enix released a statement on its Japanese website announcing the error and explaining to players that they will have to swap discs during the installation process. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused“, he has declared.
He also created a step by step guide to understand how to install Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5. First of all you have to use the black disk mistakenly marked as “Play disk”. Once this is done, you must follow the on-screen instructions indicated by the PS5. Finally, you must insert the white disc mistakenly marked as “Data disc” to play. Nothing complicated.
Finally we leave you with our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
