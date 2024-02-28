The Japanese players of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth they got a real scare today when they got their hands on their physical copies of the action role-playing game. THE discs they have indeed been printed with the wrong writing and this initially made it complicated to install the game.

In fact, you should know that the physical version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is up two discs. One is designed for installation, the second is designed for playing. They are in fact marked as “Data disc” and “Play disc”. Unfortunately the writings were reversed during production, so when you try to install the game you get an error, since you are using the game disc.