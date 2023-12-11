Square Enix is ​​revealing a lot about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including videos and images. Just in the last few hours he has published new images of one of the most iconic places that we will be able to visit in the game: Gold Saucer.

An image of Gold Saucer

One of the three images had actually already been shown a few days ago, while the others are completely new. In any case, the three shots show: Battle Square, where the arena and the museum with the private collection of God, the owner of the place, are located; Ghost Square, where the haunted house is located, Wonderment Square and Speed ​​Square.

An image of Gold Saucer

An image of Gold Saucer

In another image we can also see Dustbowl, the town located below Gold Saucer, dominated by Solemn Gus.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on February 29, 2024 temporal exclusivity for PS5.