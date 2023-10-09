Square Enix has provided a official explanation of the cover artwork Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , the one in which we can see Cloud Strife, Sephiroth and Zak Fair. According to what was explained, the artwork was designed by creative director Tetsuya Nomura and represents the three worlds that form the axis of the game’s story.

The cover artwork

Sephiroth he is positioned in the center, because he represents the instigator of the events of the past, while Cloud and Zack are on the sides because they represent their destinies torn apart by Sephiroth. “The image of blood, fire and red that Sephiroth evokes stains the sky and spreads across the world. The faint red shadow of the logo is inspired by the same imagery.

Square Enix she didn’t go into detail about the roles of the three characters. What is particularly intriguing is that of Zack, considering how much it should have been expanded compared to the original.

In a subsequent post, the publisher also explained that Cloud is under a sky with a green shade, which refers to Final Fantasy VII Remake, while Zack is under a blue shade, which recalls Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion .