Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will offer various innovations compared to the previous chapter and one of the biggest is the fact that it will be an open world game. It's nothing new for the saga, but Final Fantasy has always had a particular relationship with its game worlds and, in an interview with Game Informer, the Square Enix team explained why it is It's important to be able to explore a map in this game.
Second Tetsuya Nomuradirector of all Final Fantasy 7 branded products at Square Enix, the return of the world map was something the development team insisted on a lot.
“Ever since the world map disappeared, I've had a strange feeling,” he said. “I always thought it was strange without a world map. I thought you can't have an RPG without a world map, and especially for Final Fantasy 7, to fully experience this world, we need to have a world map. We can't do without it!”.
Kitase's words on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
The producer Yoshinori Kitase stated, “As of Final Fantasy 10, when we entered this real-time 3D world, world map development has ceased or stopped to some extent.”
“With 10, the style was where the player picked a point or area they wanted to go to and traveled from there. The feeling is that, since this is real-time 3D, it's no longer possible to create a map of the world complete. Beyond 10, there is no clear world map within Final Fantasy, and that was the norm. I had assumed this would be the case for the Remake as well, so what [Naoki Hamaguchi, director di Final Fantasy 7 Remake e Rebirth] noted was going back to basics and bringing back the fun of exploring this vast map of the world. It was a strong feeling.”
Furthermore, in creating this game world, Square Enix also added new original areas.
