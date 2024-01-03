Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will offer various innovations compared to the previous chapter and one of the biggest is the fact that it will be an open world game. It's nothing new for the saga, but Final Fantasy has always had a particular relationship with its game worlds and, in an interview with Game Informer, the Square Enix team explained why it is It's important to be able to explore a map in this game.

Second Tetsuya Nomuradirector of all Final Fantasy 7 branded products at Square Enix, the return of the world map was something the development team insisted on a lot.

“Ever since the world map disappeared, I've had a strange feeling,” he said. “I always thought it was strange without a world map. I thought you can't have an RPG without a world map, and especially for Final Fantasy 7, to fully experience this world, we need to have a world map. We can't do without it!”.