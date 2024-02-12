Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it will be available on PS5 on February 29, 2024. Less than two weeks to go and this also means one thing: the leaks and spoilers have begun. Thanks to a report from Kotaku we discover that a series of images and videos dedicated to Square Enix's role-playing video game are circulating online, which obviously can ruin the surprise of many players who would like to approach the new adventure without any type of anticipation.
We haven't seen the spoilers firsthand, but Kotaku states that – while he cannot confirm that what is circulating is legitimate – it is highly credible that the contents come from the game.
Someone probably managed to get their hands on one advance copy of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and is now trying to ruin other players' surprise or get some easy clicks.
Avoid spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
For avoid spoilers of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth we obviously recommend not lingering too long on social media and not doing associated searches on sites like Reddit. The main problem, however, is sections like TikTok's “For You” or Instagram and Twitter's suggestions. In these areas of the internet you have no control over what will be shown to you and a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth video could pop up if you normally watch video game content and the algorithm knows it.
So be careful of spoilers. However, we can tell you that the producer would like to give a happy ending to all the characters.
