Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it will be available on PS5 on February 29, 2024. Less than two weeks to go and this also means one thing: the leaks and spoilers have begun. Thanks to a report from Kotaku we discover that a series of images and videos dedicated to Square Enix's role-playing video game are circulating online, which obviously can ruin the surprise of many players who would like to approach the new adventure without any type of anticipation.

We haven't seen the spoilers firsthand, but Kotaku states that – while he cannot confirm that what is circulating is legitimate – it is highly credible that the contents come from the game.

Someone probably managed to get their hands on one advance copy of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and is now trying to ruin other players' surprise or get some easy clicks.