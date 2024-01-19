It will be a live event at which various developers will also be present, among the most prominent elements of the Square Enix team that carried out the project in question: in particular, those present will have the opportunity to see the producer in person Yoshinori Kitase and Director Naoki Hamaguchi complete with an autograph session.

Square Enix has announced a special event in London to celebrate the launch Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth precisely on January 26, 2024 at 6:00 pm local time, or 7:00 pm in our area.

There will be a chance to meet Kitase and Hamaguchi

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, an image of the game

There will also be a training session Questions and answersduring which the public will probably be able to interview the developers through some form of moderation, but interesting news could also come out of this special occasion.

This is a somewhat difficult event to follow for those who are not in those parts, but it is also a possible interesting opportunity for big fans of the series, considering the presence of two of the major names from Square Enix and Final Fantasy in particular.

The release date of the game is set for February 29, 2024, while we remember that a video was recently published showing fast travel with ultra-fast loading times and the special with the analysis of the trailer shown at TGA 2023 .