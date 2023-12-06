Without a doubt Tifa he is one of the characters in the video game world most loved by players and cosplayers. This is not surprising, given that we are talking about the heroine of Final Fantasy 7, one of the cornerstones of Japanese role-playing games, as well as one of the most popular titles of all time. Looking forward to playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we offer you the Tifa cosplay created by the Italian cosplayer soryu_geggy_cosplay.

Childhood friend of Cloud, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 7, Tifa is a central character in the story and an expert martial arts fighter who uses gloves as a weapon. She is also the bartender who runs the Seventh Heaven, a place that serves as a base for the rebel group Avalanche, of which she is a part together with Barrett and which aims to interrupt the actions of the megacorporation Shinra, which risks ruining the world irrecoverably .

As we can see in the shot below, the Tifa cosplay created by soryu_geggy_cosplay is inspired by her classic costume seen in the remake of Final Fantasy 7, which was created in a very faithful manner, from the wig to the white tank top and the black skirt characteristic of the character , with particular attention to detail.