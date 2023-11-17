Square Enix has revealed some of the characteristics of the gameplay Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwith particular reference to the combat system and the special abilities of the characters, which once again promise to give life to spectacular clashes.

After the details on the new characters and the new scenarios of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the Japanese house has seen fit to make an overview of the protagonists and their techniques, including the synergistic skills.

Red XIIIfor example, can use his claws to hit enemies and launch wide-ranging attacks, perform lightning strikes and cast magic from a distance, such as the Stardust Ray which summons an explosive sphere of light capable of burning all opponents touched by the explosion.

Aerith instead, he can instantly move to any created seal, moving quickly across the battlefield and making the most of his abilities.