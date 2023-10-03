Square Enix has finally decided to open up and answer a great mystery that has created discussions among fans for many years Final Fantasy 7. How do you pronounce Cait Sith’s name? The answer is “Kate Sihth”.

The information was shared via Account X from Final Fantasy 7 and it is obviously linked to Final Fantasy 7 Rebith, in which we will be able to find the aforementioned Cait Sith, a character already present in the original game.

If you are young enough to wonder why this doubt exists, let us remember that Final Fantasy 7 (the original one) does not include any voice acting, consequently no one to date has heard the character’s name pronounced. Considering that we are talking about an invented and widely interpretable name, enthusiasts over the years have repeatedly discussed how they pronounced the name. If we then broaden the discussion to a global level and not just to the English language, it is credible that dozens of different versions exist.