Through the pages of Game Informer, Square Enix spoke about the role of Sephiroth inside Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthpromising that compared to the original game the antagonist will find greater space within the narrative and its origins and motivations will be explored in depth.
“In Final Fantasy 7 Remake there is the meeting with Sephiroth and now, in Reborth, we wanted to make him a very clear antagonist and a goal for the characters that they will have to pursue during their journey”, explained producer Yoshinori Kitase . “In the original game, Sephiroth didn't appear often, but in this game we decided to give him more space.”
Game director Naoki Hamaguchi added: “We felt it was necessary to explain in a much more accurate way how Sephiroth became the person he is in Rebirth. Even as a developer, I felt really sorry to see Sephiroth discover the truth and fall deeper into I delve into the darkness, describing this in his expressions. Over the course of Rebirth I believe players will not only learn to relate to and understand Cloud, but also Sephiroth.”
The final details before the debut in stores
Also from the pages of Game Informer, further details have arrived on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and in particular on duration, secondary missions and exploration, as well as on the Queen's Blood card game and the piano minigame.
In short, Square Enix is sharing the latest information in view of the launch which will take place in a few months. In fact, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available exclusively for PS5 starting from February 29, 2024.
