Through the pages of Game Informer, Square Enix spoke about the role of Sephiroth inside Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthpromising that compared to the original game the antagonist will find greater space within the narrative and its origins and motivations will be explored in depth.

“In Final Fantasy 7 Remake there is the meeting with Sephiroth and now, in Reborth, we wanted to make him a very clear antagonist and a goal for the characters that they will have to pursue during their journey”, explained producer Yoshinori Kitase . “In the original game, Sephiroth didn't appear often, but in this game we decided to give him more space.”

Game director Naoki Hamaguchi added: “We felt it was necessary to explain in a much more accurate way how Sephiroth became the person he is in Rebirth. Even as a developer, I felt really sorry to see Sephiroth discover the truth and fall deeper into I delve into the darkness, describing this in his expressions. Over the course of Rebirth I believe players will not only learn to relate to and understand Cloud, but also Sephiroth.”