Via the PlayStation Blog, Square Enix shared new details on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and his recent presentation, confirming some information about Sephiroth, music and more.

For example, regarding the scene where Cloud and Sephiroth fight together, Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that you can control the latter. “If you played the original Final Fantasy VII, you will surely guess what scene I’m talking about. You will be able to control Sephiroth in that scene, exactly like in the original.”

As for the soundtrack, players can expect rearrangements of classic songs – for example, the trailer song is rearranged from the original game’s main theme and is used as battle music. Music supervisor Keiji Kawamori revealed that the team created a “new variety of music” to match the much larger world.

“The world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is much larger than that of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Therefore, the team created a new variety of music. This time, we also have expanded the range of musical genres, so I think it’s going to be fun. Of course, we also rearranged a lot of iconic music from the original Final Fantasy VII, so I hope fans can enjoy two versions of one song and find out what we changed. For example, the music in this new trailer is a rearrangement of the main theme from Final Fantasy VII, and is rendered as if it were a battle song. This gives you an idea of ​​the direction the team decided to take in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.”