There are very few days left until the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 and to while away the wait that separates us from starting the new adventure of Cloud and his companions Roxanne Kho offers us a Tifa Lockhart cosplay.

For those who have played the original FF7 or the 2020 remake, Tifa doesn't really need much introduction. She is Cloud's childhood friend and expert martial arts fighter, she is one of the central characters of the narrative. Her job is the bartender at Seventh Heaven, apparently a bar in the slums of Midgar, which secretly hosts the base of the eco-terrorist group Avalanche, of which the girl is part, which aims to destroy the Mako reactors of the Shinra megacoporation which they risk ruining the world.