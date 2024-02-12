The same thing is also present in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which signals the path to take with clear patches of paint of the same color on various elements of the scenario.

You may remember that a discussion of this kind had already emerged at the time of Resident Evil 4 Remake, when Capcom had decided to signal interactive elements or indications on the path to take with traces of yellow paint.

The demo of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth brought it back into vogue controversy on the “ yellow paint “, because this appears to be very present also within the new Square Enix game, as demonstrated by various messages on X.

Are the players being led too much by the hand?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a demo available

The question can be useful for the most distracted players and is just another demonstration of the general trend that currently exists in lead (too much) by the hand the player, but is generally not very appreciated.

The problem with such a solution is that it tends to decrease the sense of identification, as well as being aesthetically not exactly flawless. It demonstrates once again, however, how the average level of these titles tends to lower in terms of challenge, trying to accommodate the player in every way.

We saw something like this with the famous issue of the advice given to players in God of War Ragnarok, or with the continuous suggestions from the protagonist also in Horizon Forbidden West, which essentially prevent them from thinking for themselves.

On the other hand, it can also be seen as a great solution in terms of accessibility, the fact is that it would probably be better if it were simply selectable within the options, with the possibility of removing it.