Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally has one exit date official, announced by Square Enix during the latest State of Play with a spectacular trailer: The game will be available on PS5 starting February 29, 2024.
A few weeks after the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer for the Summer Game Fest, the second part of remake therefore it has a launch date and the new video will certainly excite the many fans of the series.
In fact, we find the protagonists of the adventure and their nemesis, Sephiroth, dealing with different situations, combats with a high visual impact and revelations that could further change the course of events compared to the history of the original Final Fantasy 7.
Great potential
According to what we see in the new trailer, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth definitely has it great potentialafter all, it starts from the very solid foundations of FF7 Remake and aims to enrich and refine them, seasoning everything with fun collateral activities and a narrative sector that once again promises surprises.
We will certainly discover something more about the plot of the game in the coming months, for the moment let’s be content with knowing that the release date has been officially set and is not that far away.
