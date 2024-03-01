Final Fantasy VII Rebirth he received the inevitable trailer with i press recognition international, which as we know welcomed the second part of the remake by Square Enix with great enthusiasm.
In fact, we are talking about the second game in the series with the highest average rating ever, a real gem which brilliantly continues the renovation work begun in 2020, still managing to surprise enthusiasts.
A concept also confirmed in our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, in which we spent extremely positive words towards this second part, extremely rich in terms of content and very solid in terms of gameplay.
But it also has flaws
Excellent but inconsistent: this is how Digital Foundry defined Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, referring to some technical problems of the game regarding lighting system, textures, frame rate and, above all, image quality in performance mode.
The hope is that Square Enix will resolve these inconveniences with the next updates, thus delivering us an even more spectacular and convincing product.
