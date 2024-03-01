Final Fantasy VII Rebirth he received the inevitable trailer with i press recognition international, which as we know welcomed the second part of the remake by Square Enix with great enthusiasm.

In fact, we are talking about the second game in the series with the highest average rating ever, a real gem which brilliantly continues the renovation work begun in 2020, still managing to surprise enthusiasts.

A concept also confirmed in our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, in which we spent extremely positive words towards this second part, extremely rich in terms of content and very solid in terms of gameplay.