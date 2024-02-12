Among the many extra activities offered by Final Fantasy Rebirth there is also Queen's Blood, a collectible card game that Cloud can play between one adventure and another. Through an interview granted to Geek Culture, the director Naoki Hamaguchi has revealed some additional details on this minigame, which apparently is partly inspired by Gwent from The Witcher 3.
According to Hamaguchi's words, the developers built the basis of Queen's Blood inspired by the rules of CD Projekt RED's card game, and then enriched the formula with rules and elements that made it unique and consistent with the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth .
“Specifically, as card games included in a video game series, we looked at Gwent from The Witcher,” Hamaguchi said. “Then we started building on it and thought, “What a card game should be like unique or suited to the world of Final Fantasyand what kind of rules should be in place to make it appeal to fans of the series?””.
Queen's Blood will be connected to the main storyline of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
From the interview we also learn that Queen's Blood will have its own dedicated side story and that in some way it will also be connected to the main plot.
“There is a side story within Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that is focused on the card game. But not only that, it is also connected to the main plotso it's pretty deep.”
In short, on paper the Queen's Blood has all it takes (forgive the pun) to prove to be a rather important extra, on a par with the Triple Triad and the Tetra Master of Final Fantasy 8 and 9.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available exclusively for PS5 starting from February 29, 2024. You can pass the time thanks to the free demo available on the PlayStation Store. In these final days before the debut in stores, further information has arrived, such as the fact that Vincent will have a dedicated secondary mission.
