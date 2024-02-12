Among the many extra activities offered by Final Fantasy Rebirth there is also Queen's Blood, a collectible card game that Cloud can play between one adventure and another. Through an interview granted to Geek Culture, the director Naoki Hamaguchi has revealed some additional details on this minigame, which apparently is partly inspired by Gwent from The Witcher 3.

According to Hamaguchi's words, the developers built the basis of Queen's Blood inspired by the rules of CD Projekt RED's card game, and then enriched the formula with rules and elements that made it unique and consistent with the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth .

“Specifically, as card games included in a video game series, we looked at Gwent from The Witcher,” Hamaguchi said. “Then we started building on it and thought, “What a card game should be like unique or suited to the world of Final Fantasyand what kind of rules should be in place to make it appeal to fans of the series?””.