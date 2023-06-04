













Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth promises to be more open than Remake

In this he points out that this second part will be much more open than the previous one. That came up when players asked him how they’ll travel through the overworld of Midgar in this title.

This question shared it the official Twitter account, @finalfantasyvii. Naoki Hamaguchi’s response to this section of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was ‘players will be able to travel through the vast and multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom…’.

To the above, he added ‘[…]experiencing a myriad of different stories along the way’. That certainly sounds promising, as it speaks to a more open game design.

Especially for those players who wanted to see beyond Midgar, which was the focus of ff7 remake. Well that will change Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

From what was announced, the game will be available in the winter season of this year on PlayStation 5. So Square Enix has time to highlight other titles that will go on sale before. It’s one of the reasons why final fantasy 16 has more promotion.

Especially since the output of FFXVI it is practically ‘just around the corner’. It will be available for sale on June 22, 2023 and is also an exclusive on PS5 consoles.

Both this game and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth They are one of the most important releases of this publisher and developer for this year.

According to Yoshinori Kitase, who is the game’s producer, there will be an announcement about its release date in the near future.

There is no shortage of players who hope that within the framework of the Summer Game Fest 2023 there will be fresh news about this title.

A new advance would be more than welcome, and if it shows the freedom that some expect, it would certainly be great.

But this game is a PS5 exclusive, so information about it should most likely appear in a stream focused on Sony consoles. At least it would be the most logical.

Apart from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth We have more video game information at EarthGamer.