There's very little time left until the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and finally the PlayStation Store has given the go-ahead to preload of digital versions of the new adventure of Cloud and companions.

Never before has it been worth taking advantage of the two-day advantage offered for preloading data. In fact, as previously reported by PlayStation Game Size, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will occupy well 145.7GB of space on your console's SSD, so much so that the physical edition is on two discs.

The dimensions refer to version 1,010,000 of the game, therefore with a first patch already applied, but it is not clear whether on day one it will be necessary to download an additional update. For example, we know that changes made to the demo's problematic Performance mode weren't implemented before the review embargo expired.