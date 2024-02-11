On February 29, 2024 we will have the opportunity to get our hands on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In about a couple of weeks (very soon!) we will be able to buy the game, but for now it is also possible – via Amazon Italy – do the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order. The price is €80.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
It's a reservation at guaranteed minimum price, that is, it is possible to secure a copy and, in case of discounts, obtain them without having to follow the price trend. Previously the version with Steelbook as a gift was also available, but now it is no longer available: there is the possibility that it will go back on sale in these weeks, but we cannot know. If you had made a reservation previously, you have secured the free Steelbook.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: a highly anticipated sequel
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it is the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and picks up where the previous one left off. We will be able to lead the team of Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret and Yuffie again, but there will also be new additions. The combat system with tactical pause will return but with new combined moves, new powers and Materia.
What changes above all is the world map: it will no longer be closed and linear like in the Remake, but will offer large ones open areas that can be freely exploredin which you can find side missions, secrets, minigames and enemies to defeat.
