On February 29, 2024 we will have the opportunity to get our hands on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In about a couple of weeks (very soon!) we will be able to buy the game, but for now it is also possible – via Amazon Italy – do the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order. The price is €80.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

It's a reservation at guaranteed minimum price, that is, it is possible to secure a copy and, in case of discounts, obtain them without having to follow the price trend. Previously the version with Steelbook as a gift was also available, but now it is no longer available: there is the possibility that it will go back on sale in these weeks, but we cannot know. If you had made a reservation previously, you have secured the free Steelbook.