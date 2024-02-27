In short, some of Donna Lockhart's costumes have been retouched and made more sober by the company's censors, whose aim is to improve the representation of female characters in his games. In short, Tifa's characterization was considered sexually suggestive and so she wore a black top to cover her neckline in her riding costume.

Square Enix's ethics department wanted and obtained a patch about 8 GB large to censor Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, whose forms have practically become the center of the game's promotional campaign in the last few hours, especially after the emergence of the scene on the beach.

It changes little, but it changes a lot

Old Tifa

The new Tifa

Naturally, all those who had appreciated the return to a more open Tifa did not take the news well, so much so that they began to protest vehemently in every possible place, even on the Steam forums of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Right here the atmosphere became incandescent, with the moderators finally closing the discussion.

Of course, the patch doesn't just censor Tifa, but this is definitely the change that has been noticed the most. In any case, there is no talk of adjustments for Tifa in swimming suit, which is quite strange, considering that it's the one that interested gamers the most. Besides, it's not clear why she should go to the covered beach.