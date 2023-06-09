The leaker I Am Hero Too, has revealed the possible release month and some alleged details about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich apparently may have a completely different plot compared to the original.

According to Deep Throat, which recently rose to prominence thanks to leaks about Persona 3 Reload that have been proven to be true, the game will debut in stores in January 2024, in line with what was revealed yesterday by Square Enix which set the launch for the first months of next year. He also added that players will control Zack during “a very important part” of the game.

Apparently this is not the only change from the original, so much so that I Am Hero Too advises us to “say goodbye to texture completely” of Final Fantasy 7 as we know it and that a large part of the game will take “a new direction”, about 50% in his opinion. It must be said that considering the revelation made by Sepiroth at the end of yesterday’s trailer (which we do not mention so as not to make spoilers) the leaker’s predictions do not seem so unlikely.

I Am Hero Too added that Rebirth will be huge, but it won’t be open world. Rather it will have large, fully explorable areas like Final Fantasy 16, but smaller.

Clearly we are talking about unofficial information and to be taken absolutely with a grain of salt, as well as the rumors about a possible remake of Final Fantasy 10 that the leaker himself has shared in the past few hours.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is expected on PS5 during the first months of 2024. Here are the new images published in the last few hours by Square Enix and a video comparing the remake with the original 1997 game.