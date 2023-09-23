Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could not fail to appear among the protagonists of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 and in this sense Square Enix did not disappoint expectations by offering approximately over 30 minutes of gameplay and a taste of the mini-games that we will be able to face in the Grassland during a live broadcast.
You can watch the replay with real-time translation into English in the player below. From minute 28:59 to 1:01:16 you can view an abundant gameplay videos set in the Grassland, a region of the game world located east of Midgar that we will explore in the initial stages of the game and which according to the developers will have an extension of 2 square km. In this regard, confirmation recently arrived that the Rebirth map will be a 1:1 replica of the original game with real proportions.
In the film we can see a lot of exploration, both on foot and riding the inevitable Chocobos, numerous fights, some optional quests and also getting to know some secondary characters.
Among the mini-games there is also a card game
While waiting for a standalone version without commentary, from minutes 1:04:21 to 1:07:03 of the video above we can see the new one trailer dedicated to minigames of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth of the Grasslands.
These include a revisitation of Moogle House in which we will have to avoid the attacks of mischievous Moogles, timed races with the Chocobos, which among other things we will be able to customize in appearance, and the new card game “Queen’s Blood”. In the last sequences of the trailer we also see the clash with a decidedly dangerous optional boss that we will face during a secondary mission.
We remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available from February 29, 2024 exclusively for PS5. If you haven’t read it yet, here’s our try.
