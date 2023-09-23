Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could not fail to appear among the protagonists of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 and in this sense Square Enix did not disappoint expectations by offering approximately over 30 minutes of gameplay and a taste of the mini-games that we will be able to face in the Grassland during a live broadcast.

You can watch the replay with real-time translation into English in the player below. From minute 28:59 to 1:01:16 you can view an abundant gameplay videos set in the Grassland, a region of the game world located east of Midgar that we will explore in the initial stages of the game and which according to the developers will have an extension of 2 square km. In this regard, confirmation recently arrived that the Rebirth map will be a 1:1 replica of the original game with real proportions.

In the film we can see a lot of exploration, both on foot and riding the inevitable Chocobos, numerous fights, some optional quests and also getting to know some secondary characters.