With the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it was obvious that the cosplay scene would focus on the new adventure of Cloud and his companions. After all, we are talking about a historic series and the remake of one of the most beloved games of all time. Today, for example, we offer you the Tifa cosplay signed by Oichi with the swimsuit worn by the character in Costa del Sol.

Tifa certainly doesn't need much introduction, but a refresher never hurts. She is one of the main protagonists of Final Fantasy 7 and the ongoing remake trilogy. Cloud's childhood friend and skilled martial fighter, Tifa has decided to fight for the cause of Avalanche, an eco-terrorist group that aims to destroy Shinra and prevent the planet's energy from being drained by the Mako reactors.